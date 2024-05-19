Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. 287,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

