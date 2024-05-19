Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 833,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,329. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

