Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 165,697 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,697 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $4,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 110.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Avangrid Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 3,369,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

