Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.3 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.