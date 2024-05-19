UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

