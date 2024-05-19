Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
