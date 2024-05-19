Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $244.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

