Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

