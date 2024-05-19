United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

