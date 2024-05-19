United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 4%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 481,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 149,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 174.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

