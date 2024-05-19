Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of UNVGY opened at 15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.28. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 9.64 and a 1-year high of 15.85.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

