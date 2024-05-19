Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Shares of UNVGY opened at 15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.28. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 9.64 and a 1-year high of 15.85.
About Universal Music Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.