UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.09. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 10,764 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTStarcom

UTStarcom Stock Performance

About UTStarcom

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.