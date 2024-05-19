Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Trading Up 2.6 %

Vale stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,194,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

