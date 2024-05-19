Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.81. Valeo shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 9,310 shares changing hands.

Valeo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.