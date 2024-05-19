VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 38,752,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770,332. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

