VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6,307.5% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 410,167 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

