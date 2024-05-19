Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

