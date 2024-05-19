Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $139.67. 36,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.