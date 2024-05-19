Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

