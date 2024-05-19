Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,147. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

