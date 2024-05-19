Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

