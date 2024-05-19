Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 1,137,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

