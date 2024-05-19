Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,276 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

PFE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

