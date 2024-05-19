Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

COWZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. 1,767,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.