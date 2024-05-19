Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,753,421. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

