Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.