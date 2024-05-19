Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brunswick by 110.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after acquiring an additional 184,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.1 %

BC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 433,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

