Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brunswick by 110.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after acquiring an additional 184,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 0.1 %

BC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 433,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.