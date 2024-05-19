Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last ninety days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 602,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,365. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

