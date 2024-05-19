Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 276,401 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 464,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

