Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Textron comprises 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Textron by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,591,000 after buying an additional 127,182 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

