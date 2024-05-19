Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

