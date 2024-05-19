Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.20. The company had a trading volume of 677,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

