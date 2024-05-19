Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,388,000. KGH Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 154.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 116,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 237.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 82,578 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,053. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

