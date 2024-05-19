Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

