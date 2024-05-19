Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $573,000 Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

