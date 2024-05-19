Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLW. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

