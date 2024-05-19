Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Victory Capital by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 102.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

