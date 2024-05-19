Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.21

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €114.21 ($122.81) and traded as high as €116.65 ($125.43). Vinci shares last traded at €116.00 ($124.73), with a volume of 553,537 shares trading hands.
Vinci Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.29.
About Vinci
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.