Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.21

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €114.21 ($122.81) and traded as high as €116.65 ($125.43). Vinci shares last traded at €116.00 ($124.73), with a volume of 553,537 shares trading hands.

Vinci Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.29.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

