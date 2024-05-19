VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
VTSI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
