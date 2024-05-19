VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

VirTra Price Performance

VTSI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VirTra Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.