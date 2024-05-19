Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $512.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.73.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

