Vornado Realty Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

