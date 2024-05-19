Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.90

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.90 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.67). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 640,488 shares.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($23,845.50). 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.