WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.16 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. WAX has a market capitalization of $216.40 million and $3.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,183,383,511 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446,553,319 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

