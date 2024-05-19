Wedbush Comments on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

ACET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

