Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,093 shares of company stock worth $1,984,921. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

