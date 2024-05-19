West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $498,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,503,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after buying an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.64. 434,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,817. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

