Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.51

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.51 and traded as high as $51.06. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 141,694 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

