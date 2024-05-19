Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0898396 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Insiders purchased 27,970 shares of company stock worth $292,082 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

