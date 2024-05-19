Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $342.10

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.10 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.73). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.73), with a volume of 4,829 shares traded.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £337.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,885.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.58.

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

