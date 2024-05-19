Windle Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windle Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,839,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 215,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 126,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 9,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.64. 15,104,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.